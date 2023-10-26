Heartland Votes
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County (zone 1) on Oct. 19.(Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Twelve black bears were harvested during the state’s third bear hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The season ran October 16-25.

According to a release from MDC, more than 5,370 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 342 hunters bought permits for the season.

“We had another successful black bear hunting season this year and saw bears harvested in four new counties where bears had not been previously harvested,” MDC Bear Biologist Nate Bowersock, said in the release. “Conditions this season couldn’t have been much better for hunters, and we look forward to hearing from hunters about their experiences through our annual post-season survey.”

Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas of southern Missouri called Bear Management Zones.

Conservationists say each permit issued is for a specific zone and hunting is limited to public or private property within the zone.

Nine bears were harvested in zone 1 out of a maximum of 20 with 173 hunters buying permits to hunt the zone. Three bears were harvested in zone 2 out of a maximum of 15 with 125 hunters buying permits to hunt the zone. No bears were harvested in zone 3 out of a maximum of 5 with 44 hunters buying permits to hunt the zone.

All bears were harvested using firearms methods. Of the 12 bears harvested, three were bears (males) and nine were sows (female).

