Lawmakers not to attempt to override Pritzker’s ROFR veto

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - State lawmakers will not take action overriding one of Gov. JB Pritzker’s vetoes, which could impact energy production across the state.

State Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Elwood, announced Wednesday he would not attempt to override Pritzker’s partial veto of his omnibus energy bill. The veto struck language giving existing utilities, including Ameren, right of first refusal (ROFR) for transmission lines.

In issuing the amendatory veto, Pritzker said opening up bidding for energy transmission lines would create competition. Giving existing utilities ROFR on future projects would create a monopoly and lead to higher energy costs.

Ameren officials don’t deny this would create a “regulated monopoly,” however, they said the alternative is worse.

“When you call something competition, it doesn’t necessarily make it so,” said Ameren Illinois Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply Matt Tomc.

He said the idea of competition is great, however that isn’t the reality.

“In practice, what we’re seeing are results that are less than competitive,” Tomc said. “So what we’re seeing are bids coming in low, a company winning that bid, and in many situations, they’re going way over bid and delivering results in excessive time.”

He said out-of-state utilities don’t know the land or workers in Illinois, which can typically lead to delays and cost-overruns, which get shifted to consumers. They could also bring in employees from different states. Ameren only uses contractors who use IBEW union workers.

“Transmission lines in the electric grid is a regulated monopoly. It has been and always will be,” Walsh said. “If we allow private entities to come in and build these transmission lines, you’ll have a patchwork of these systems throughout the state.”

He said his plan is to bring a new bill granting ROFR next year instead of attempting to override Pritzker’s veto.

“We’re going to go and educate members and legislators,” he said. “There was an argument that this thing was done in the dark, which it wasn’t, but the process is the process. We’re going to open that door.”

Walsh said he believes more lawmakers and Pritzker may support granting ROFR as they learn more about it.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.