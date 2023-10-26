Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in Carbondale may see some helicopters in the sky as the ROTC training exercise takes place this weekend.

Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will include helicopter landings on the far west side of the campus.

The exercise will begin Friday, October 27 and will last through Sunday, October 29. The training will include CH-47 helicopters from the Illinois National Guard landing near Stone Center to pick up ROTC cadets, before then flying them to the Illinois National Guard training area near Sparta, where they will join a larger Army ROTC training exercise.

The helicopters should arrive around 9 a.m. on Friday to pick up the cadets and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday to bring them back. In both cases, the helicopters will be in the area for up to 45 minutes.

For more information, you can contact the ROTC program by calling 618-453-5786.

