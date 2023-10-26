Heartland Football Friday 10/27

(KFVS) - It’s time for another week of Heartland Football Friday!

Check scores throughout the night here.

According to the school district, the start of the Cape Central vs. Mehlville game had been moved to 5 p.m. because of the threat of rain.

The final scores from tonight’s games include:

Missouri

Class 1 Miller beat Hayti 6-34

Class 2 Caruthersville beat Kelly 7-49 Scott City beat East Prairie 8-56

Class 3 Herculaneum beat Kennett 26-32 Ste. Genevieve beat Fredericktown 6-48

Class 4 Sikeston beat Perryville 36-14

Class 5 Cape Central beat Mehlville 3-45 Farmington beat Webster Groves 22-16

Malden forfeited game at New Madrid County Central

Illinois:

Class 2A Red Bud beat Chester 0-7



Kentucky:

Mayfield beat Christian County 72-8

Hopkins County Central beat Fulton County 32-0

McLean County beat Marshall County 38-17

Graves County beat McCracken County 7-19

Paducah Tilghman beat Russellville 0-56

Crittenden County beat Calloway County 34-13

Madisonville-North Hopkins beat Murray 48-7

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.