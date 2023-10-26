Heartland Votes
Gibson Center for Behavioral Change to break ground on campus expansion

By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change announced the center will expanding by consolidating nine offices into one location at their Linden Street campus in Cape Girardeau.

Leaders of the behavioral health provider said their new campus expansion will kick off with a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 6.

The plan is to build a 17,700 square foot expansion to accommodate between 80 to 100 employees.

The organization said it will cost $4.6 million.

“We are thrilled to break ground on our new office facility, a project that has been in the making for over three decades,” said Ryan Essex, COO of Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, in a released statement. “This marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide comprehensive recovery services to those in need, all from one campus.”

Center leaders say the consolidation will improve efficiency and support staff in their goal to help others.

The Gibson Center for Behavioral Change provides a rage of health services, including residential treatment, outpatient care, detoxification and more. To learn more about their services, click here.

