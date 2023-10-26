Family livid after finding burnt tires on grave

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri family is searching for answers after finding the remains of burnt tires left at their family member’s grave.

The Huckabee family was notified on Monday evening that a fire had been purposely lit on top of their family member’s grave at the Towles Community Cemetery west of Doniphan.

“The tires were directly on my father’s grave between his tombstone and military plate,” Lisa Collins said.

The family worked on Tuesday to clean the gravesite, but a stain on the family’s heart remains.

“The tears really flowed yesterday, cleaning his grave,” Collins said.”We shouldn’t have to do this.”

The family is now left with more questions than answers, as they have no idea who would do this.

“Why did they pick his grave to burn tires?” Stephanie Parks asked. “They have all this out here if they were going to dump. They specifically targeted his gravesite.”

“I wish that they would come forward and think about what they’ve done and pay for what they did,” Tela Huckabee said.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the damage.

If anyone has any information, you’re urged to call 573-996-2129.

