Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Terry Cancila
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A five-year-old child is recovering after shooting himself in the hand with a gun he found in his toy box.

St. Clair County, Il. corrections officer Walter Gary, 37, of Velda City, has been charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of Child.

According to a Velda City Police Department investigation, Gary admitted to storing the loaded gun in that location. Several other children were present at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

Gary has been put on unpaid administrative leave by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Check the scores and watch highlights on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 10/27
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
A Poplar Bluff man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Thursday night, October 26.
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured after hit by car
Cape Girardeau Coroner Wavis Jordan.
First Alert Investigation: The Cape County Coroner Responds

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Marion Police Dept. announces its Spooktacular event will be drive thru due to rain in the...
Marion PD announces Spooktacular event to be drive thru due to rain
As of Friday, according to the governor’s office, more than 147 home-building projects are...
26 homes destroyed by Mayfield tornado to be rebuilt with $5.2M in relief funding
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined local & state officials in Mayfield to present more than $5M...
Over $5 million to reconstruct Mayfield homes
A driver is in custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing a vehicle Friday...
Driver in custody after leading officers on chase in Cape Girardeau