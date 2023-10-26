Chaffee Police Dept. trying to identify theft suspect

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a theft at a local store earlier this month.

According to a post of the police department’s Facebook page, the unidentified male suspect was involved in a theft at the Chaffee Dollar General Store on Thursday, October 12. The suspect left in either a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Hyundai.

If you any information or can identify this suspect, contact the Chaffee Police Dept. at (573) 887-6911.

