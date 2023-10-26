Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Chaffee Police Dept. trying to identify theft suspect

Chaffee Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect at a local store earlier this month.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chaffee Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a theft at a local store earlier this month.

According to a post of the police department’s Facebook page, the unidentified male suspect was involved in a theft at the Chaffee Dollar General Store on Thursday, October 12. The suspect left in either a dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Hyundai.

If you any information or can identify this suspect, contact the Chaffee Police Dept. at (573) 887-6911.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

A gigantic corn maze is just one of the attractions at Beggs Family Farm.
Fall festivities continue at Beggs Family Farm
Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training