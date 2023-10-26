Heartland Votes
2 suspects arrested in connection with attempted home invasion in Carbondale

Carbondale Police are looking for suspects involved in an attempt to break into a home on the 400 block of West Willow Street.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an attempted home invasion in Carbondale.

According to Carbondale police, Zecheriah C. Freeman, 25, of Carbondale, was identified as one of the suspects and recently arrested on charges of attempted home invasion and attempted robbery. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

A second suspect, 32-year-old Marcus E. Matthews, also of Carbondale, was previously arrested on charges of attempted home invasion and attempted armed robbery.

Officers were called around 1:21 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25 to a report of someone trying to break into a home on the 400 block of West Willow Street.

Police said the call was originally reported as three men armed with guns trying to force their way into the home.

Officers say the incident stemmed from a dispute between acquaintances. It was reported one of the suspects inferred he had a weapon, but police said that has not be proven at this time.

The resident confronted the suspects who then left the area.

There were no injuries or stolen property reported.

Police said their investigation is active and ongoing.

