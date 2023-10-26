Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt off to a good start

By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deer season is in full swing and Missouri hunters were off to a great start with Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt over the weekend.

The first four days of the hunt saw a total of seven deer harvested.

Officer Ty Metzger with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says this season went way better than expected.

”This is our third season. The second season, it was tough,” Metzger said. “Had a pretty severe drought going on at the time. A lot of hunters didn’t get a shot at any deer just because they weren’t around--they were hard to find--and at this point our weather’s doing fairly well.”

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a total of four deer were harvested last year.

Forty-one hunters attended the mandatory hunting meeting and were granted permission to hunt deer within the Cape Girardeau city limits.

Metzger says the managed deer hunt is growing and he would like to see it continue to expand.

”I know people that are concerned about archery hunters or hunters in general, but like a lot of municipalities within the state of Missouri, they’re able to do it,” Metzger said. “I don’t see any reason why we’re not able to do it and again when you look at a lot of the solutions to managing the deer population, one of the best ones is having an archery hunt.”

Metzger says the goal is to keep everyone in the community safe and to control the deer population.

The managed deer hunt will continue until December 22.

