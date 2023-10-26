All-inclusive park opening in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A new park honoring a little girl’s life will soon open in southern Illinois.

It’s called Hadley’s Haven playground, an all-inclusive park that encourages play among all kids, regardless of age, skill level, or community.

We spoke with Lenore Ashby, mother and one of the head organizers of Hadley’s Haven, who said her main drive to build the playground was to create a place where all can play and keep her daughter’s memory alive.

“I walked out of the hospital and said her journey can not end. I said how can I continue being her mom and providing for her,” said Ashby. “I can only provide her legacy. So what we decided to do was to do a playground. Because Hadley had many disabilities and, I wanted to show that children with disabilities can play right along with normal developing peers.”

Since June 2018, organizers with Hadley’s Haven say they have been working diligently every year, raising funds through donations from local and neighboring communities. Plus, receiving support from other organizations like Unlimited Play Playgrounds and even the city of Anna. We spoke with Anna City Administrator Dori Bigler, who said she was happy and honored to help gather grants so Hadleys Haven Playground could be built.

“Hadley’s Haven did an excellent job of raising a lot of money and then we wrote a grant with OSLAD and was rewarded that,” said Bigler. “Then Senator Fowler also gave us a grant, so the city is coming in with half a million dollars in grant funds and then Hadley’s Haven funds, and then the city is contributing the remainder to make this happen.”

Now that the park is about a month away from completion, the grand opening is scheduled for later in November, but depending on the weather, the opening could be pushed back till the spring. Nevertheless, organizer Amber Detering said she’s excited to see a place where differences are honored and limitations are forgotten.

“I think that the park is going to provide a place to play for everyone. And I can not wait for my son to get the chance to come and play here and come swing on the swings,” Detering said. “That was one of the big things when we first came out here and when we first got together and talked about this. That my son is in a wheelchair and wasn’t able to swing on the swings with his peers and friends and, so getting an opportunity for him to get out here and play along with all of the other kids, he’s not limited.”

