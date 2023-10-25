Total Eclipse of the Park in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - To celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the Eclipse Committee in Sikeston have multiple events for the weekend leading up to it.

Called “Total Eclipse of the Park”, there will be four days of events, including on the day of the total solar eclipse in Sikeston. From April 5 - 7, there will be many weekend events to celebrate.

The weekend events include a movie in the park and an eclipse education video; Crawfish Boil and Music Festival with eclipse information and telescope viewing; Cosmic Pickleball; Moonlight Madness Shopping and Star Gazing in downtown Sikeston; Sikeston Library annual book sale; Eclipse Animal Tales at Sikeston Library; Eclipse Fun Day at the Clinto Building; Eclipse photography workshops at the Clinton Building; and telescope viewing and tips.

On April 8, there will be more events held on the day of the total solar eclipse. There will be a prime eclipse viewing in the park and rodeo grounds. Viewers can bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

There will be live remote by KYMO and music, including an eclipse countdown with Reid Howell. An eclipse information booth, activities and giveaways. Food trucks and restrooms will also be on site.

Eclipse glasses and t-shirts are available at the Sikeston Convention and Visitors Bureau and Chamber office. For hotels, camping and amenities, you can go to sikeston.net/tourism.

