St. Charles restaurant goes kosher for a day in solidarity with Israel

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- In an act of solidarity with the people of Israel and the St. Charles Jewish Community, Novellus restaurant on Historic Main Street in St. Charles is transforming their local establishment into a kosher restaurant for 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to Rabbi Chaim Landa, Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County, about 10% of the greater St. Louis area’s Jewish population, more than 6,000 Jews, live in St. Charles County.

He said the only response to the war between Israel and Hamas is to show kindness.

“We don’t have a choice at this stage,” Landa explained. “If we sit by and let all these things happen before our eyes, then who are we, what are we doing. Seeing people rally around something positive, something good, is the most heartwarming and effective way to fight the darkness.”

In order for Joe Ancmon’s staff at Novellus to serve a kosher meal, they must avoid a transfer of taste from previously prepared meals.

“They are going to blow torch the aluminum to make sure there are no food particles left on here,” Ancmon said pointing to his oven.

What can’t be torched will be cleaned with boiling water and then blessed by a Rabbi.

“It’s their belief, and we’re going to follow it,” Ancmon said.

The message echoes just a few blocks north inside the Foundry Art Center.

“When you give opportunity for the expression of these stories, its an entirely different story. It’s uplifting and inspiring,” Landa said.

The sprawling exhibit honors dozens of the 6,000 Jewish people who call St. Charles County home. It opened October 6, the day before Hamas attacked Israel earlier this month.

“It’s real, it’s raw,” Landa said. “Everyone knows someone. Everyone is worried, everyone is concerned. People are really hurting.”

Landa told First Alert 4, he was supposed to be in Israel the day of the attacks for his nephew’s Bar Mitzvah. Fortunately, the family was able to pivot and meet in New Jersey.

Still, when Landa got the call that an area restaurant wanted to go kosher in solidarity, he was reminded of the warmth of his St. Charles family.

“For a business to go kosher for a single day, for a single night is huge,” Rabbi Landa shared. “The message that sends to the Jewish people in St. Charles and the region is that we appreciate you, we love you.”

Bob Affholder, a co-owner of Novellus, will also be matching every donation, up to $50,000.

“They are completely sold out – it’s become one of the most desired tickets in the county, in our region,” Landa said.

