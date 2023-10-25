Heartland Votes
Southeastern Ill. College to host 45th annual Heritage Festival in November

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
HARRISBURG, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Southeastern Illinois College announces the 45th annual Heritage Festival will take place the first weekend of November.

According to a release from SIC, the festival kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and continues on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring Heritage Festival back, and it’s better than ever, with a blend of cherished favorites and exciting new vendors, this year’s event is not to be missed,” said Director Lori Cox. “After hosting this festival for 44 years, SIC has become known as the place to be for both vendors and visitors.”

This event offers a wide-range of homemade products and food from more than 90 vendors, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The release states that shoppers will find an extensive selection of pet clothing, doll clothing, candles, rocks and stones, handmade jewelry, fall and holiday décor, boutique clothing, primitives, antiques, collectibles and much more.

There will also be culinary delights, including homemade candies, freeze-dried candies, baked goods, spiced nuts, and more.

According to the release, Falcon Bistro will serve up a mouthwatering menu, featuring turkey and dressing, chicken and dumplings, sandwiches, pizza and an array of desserts.

Admission is a $1 donation to Freddie’s Food Pantry to benefit food insecure students. Parking is free and handicapped parking is available.

For more information, contact Lori Cox by phone at (618) 252-5400, ext. 2300, or by email at lori.cox@sic.edu.

