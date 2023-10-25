Heartland Votes
Sikeston voters to decide on sale of liquor by the drink

Sikeston voters will be asked in November to allow the sale of liquor by the drink
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston voters will be asked in November to allow the sale of liquor by the drink.

At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%.

Sikeston has a population of less than 19,500 and according to state statute, cities that size cannot have liquor by the drink in excess of 5% unless they also have food sales of $75,000. Businesses can have beer and light wine, but they cannot sell a mixed drink or sell things like a whiskey or vodka without a full drink license.

Sikeston finance director, Karen Bailey said Stogies of Sikeston, Personal Expressions and Sam’s Fun Jewelry all have asked about being able to sell liquor by the drink.

“We have recently had three different businesses located in the downtown area ask us about being able to add the sale of liquor to a business to sell mixed drinks,” said Bailey. “To do that, we have to go to the people of Sikeston. This ordinance calls for that election to be held this November.”

If voters approve the measure, applicants will state have to get a state license, city license and county license and meet zoning requirements. They would also have to follow distance regulations for churches and schools, prior to obtaining their license.

Currently the minimum distance is 100 feet unless written permission is given by the church or school. The measure wouldn’t qualify for those zoned downtown transitional or residential.

Sikeston citizens will be asked to vote on the measure on November 7.

