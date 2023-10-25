Heartland Votes
SURVEILLANCE: Security guard shot during bank robbery attempt

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted bank robbery that left one security guard injured.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to First Horizon Bank on North Watkins Street.

When police arrived, employees of the bank informed the officers that two suspects dressed in all-black, wearing ski masks and armed with guns entered the store and attempted to robbed it.

The security guard on duty fired shots at the suspects before they returned fire.

The guard was shot and taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.

The two men left the area in a dark-colored vehicle last seen going east on Frayser Boulevard.

The two suspects are men around 5′9 or 5′10, 25-30 years old. One was armed with a rifle, and the other with a handgun.

If you know where these two may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

