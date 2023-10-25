Pumpkin Dive in Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
Children up to 10 years old will be searching for pumpkins in Jefferson Pool at the Jefferson...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children will be able to search for pumpkins this weekend in Cape Girardeau. However, they won’t be where you expect.

On October 28, children up to 10 years old will be searching for pumpkins in Jefferson Pool at the Jefferson Aquatic Center. Children five and under will be able to join at 10 a.m., and children from ages six to ten will be able to join at 11 a.m.

Pumpkins will be numbered and correspond with candy and prizes. One parents can be in the water with their child. Don’t forget to bring goggles and a mesh or plastic bag that can get wet to collect pumpkins in.

Those interested can register online for children five and under or for children from ages six to ten. You can also register in person at the A.C. Brase Arena or the Osage Centre. Admission is $5 per child.

