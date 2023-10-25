Poplar Bluff police trying to identify two women tied to recent theft

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police are trying to identify two women caught on camera stealing from a discount store.

On October 23, around 5:40 p.m., two women were seen going into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. According to Detective Dan Mustain, the two women filled up two tote bags up and left the store without paying. The contents in the bags are currently unknown.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department are currently trying to identify the women. They posted the full video of the theft on their Facebook page.

If you know the identity of the women in the video, you are asked to contact Detective Mustain by calling (573) 686-8632 or sending an email to dmustain@pbcity.org.

