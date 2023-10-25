Heartland Votes
Police searching for missing Carbondale woman

Carbondale PD: Missing woman could be in danger
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman.

According to a release from the police dept., 18-year-old Fergie Laurie of Carbondale, Illinois was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, October 23 at the 1100 block of E. Walnut Street.

Laurie is described as a white female with red hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say Laurie is known to frequent the 500 block of N. Westridge Drive and the 800 block of W. Mill St.

She has a condition that potentially places her in danger.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Laurie, contact the Carbondale Police Dept. at (618) 549-2121.

