Native American Storytelling at the Poplar Bluff Library

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Library will be welcoming Suzanne Michelle Jones to the Main Branch for a presentation on Native American Storytelling.

On November 7 at 6 p.m., Jones’s presentation will focus on traditional stories told by Choctaw, Cherokee, and Delaware Nations/tribes, all of which Jones is either a tribal member or descended from. The stories are often told to educate children or entertain people at gatherings.

Jones is a high school teacher in the Ferguson Florissant School District. From 1999 until its close, she was involved in the American Indian Center of St. Louis. Since then, she has tried to provide education about Native Americans in the St. Louis area through a variety of presentations and venues including scouting groups, schools, museums, and libraries.

November is National Native American Heritage month. In addition to Jones’s presentation, the Library will also feature displays of Native American literature throughout the month of November in celebration and recognition.

All ages are encouraged to attend. For more information about the event, you can contact Alora Bauer the Adult Services Librarian of the Poplar Bluff Library by calling 573-686-8639 or sending an email adultservices@poplarbluff.org.

