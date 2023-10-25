80 reports of shots fired in zone that includes South Cape Girardeau in 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police have received three reports of shots fired this week in one area of Cape Girardeau alone.

On Monday, October 23, a vehicle was struck by bullets on Good Hope Avenue. On Tuesday, one person was injured in a shooting on South Ellis Street. And early Wednesday morning, another call for shots fired on Bloomfield Road.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they track crime by dividing the city into four zones. In the zone that includes the Southside of Cape Girardeau, there has been 80 reports of shots fired so far this year.

Local advocates against gun violence say they feel the shootings are getting out of control.

“It’s every day, every other day, two a day, five a day, it’s just the norm,” Leslie Ann Washington said.

Washington heads up Moms Demand Action in Cape Girardeau. She said something needs to be done about the gun violence.

“Because this is a serious thing and it continues to happen and it’s not getting any better,” Washington said. “This is happening in broad daylight, they don’t wait until nighttime now, they do it in broad daylight.”

That’s true for two reports of shots fired in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. One happened in the 2800 block of Whitener Street at 11 a.m. Another on South Ellis Street around 4:40 p.m.

“They responded to the area and located a vehicle near Sprigg and Maple that had bullet holes in it,” Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said.

One man had a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

“They located shell casings there,” Patrolman Newton said. “There was also a residence that was struck in that area by a bullet and also a part of a vehicle was struck.”

Newton said police see more of this type of crime in this area of town.

“But yes, the west end of town and also the south side of town are kind of our hotspots,” Newton said.

We spoke to a handful of residents on South Ellis. Nobody would speak on camera, but said they’re scared for themselves and their children because of how often this happens in their neighborhood.

“A lot of times they’re too scared because they’re afraid if they say something retaliation might happen,” Washington said.

Washington said, especially in South Cape Girardeau, that’s the biggest problem she runs into.

“I can’t do this by myself because if I’m doing it by myself then I’m wasting my time,” Washington said. “We have to hold people accountable for their actions, we cannot just continue to let them slide.”

Washington said she understands the fear people in that area have but encourages them to call police anonymously.

As for that shooting on South Ellis, police have no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

