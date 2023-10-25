Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds hunters of mandatory CWD sampling

39 counties in Missouri are Missouri Department of Conservation Chronic Wasting Disease...
39 counties in Missouri are Missouri Department of Conservation Chronic Wasting Disease management zones.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding hunters of mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease sampling.

The sampling will take place during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 11-12.

According to the department, hunters who harvest deer in 39 CWD management zone counties are required to take their deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s sampling stations. The sampling and test results are free.

Counties with mandatory CWD testing include: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ray, Ripley, Schuyler, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon and Washington.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

You can click here for more information on CWD in Missouri.

Check the CWD testing results online here.

