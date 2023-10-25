Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Memphis, Tenn. man accused of breaking into cars at several New Madrid Co. businesses

A Memphis man is accused of breaking into vehicles at several businesses in New Madrid County.
A Memphis man is accused of breaking into vehicles at several businesses in New Madrid County.(KTIV)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memphis man is accused of breaking into vehicles at several businesses in New Madrid County.

Corterian L. Wright, of Memphis, was arrested on 12 counts of first-degree property damage, two counts of stealing and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 of a person breaking windows out of vehicles in the parking lot of Corteva, located on State Highway 61.

The caller was able to give deputies a photo of the vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a property damage and stealing investigation in Matthews, Mo.

Earlier in the day, deputies say a suspect driving a dark-colored, four-door car pulled onto the Bayer parking lot where he broke the windows out of several vehicles belonging to employees. The suspect stole several items from the vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s department, the same suspect vehicle was seen at several businesses in Sikeston and rural Scott County, where several vehicles also had the windows broken out and items stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies and New Madrid police found the suspect vehicle in New Madrid. They pulled the suspect vehicle over and took the suspect into custody.

At that time, the sheriff’s office received a call from Cargill about several employees’ vehicles with the windows broken and items taken.

While watching surveillance video, officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle driving onto the parking lot. After a few minutes, the vehicle left. They say that was moments before the vehicle was pulled over by the officers.

Officers served a search warrant on the vehicle and found several items reported stolen earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects