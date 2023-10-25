Memphis, Tenn. man accused of breaking into cars at several New Madrid Co. businesses

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Memphis man is accused of breaking into vehicles at several businesses in New Madrid County.

Corterian L. Wright, of Memphis, was arrested on 12 counts of first-degree property damage, two counts of stealing and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call around 2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 of a person breaking windows out of vehicles in the parking lot of Corteva, located on State Highway 61.

The caller was able to give deputies a photo of the vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a property damage and stealing investigation in Matthews, Mo.

Earlier in the day, deputies say a suspect driving a dark-colored, four-door car pulled onto the Bayer parking lot where he broke the windows out of several vehicles belonging to employees. The suspect stole several items from the vehicles.

According to the sheriff’s department, the same suspect vehicle was seen at several businesses in Sikeston and rural Scott County, where several vehicles also had the windows broken out and items stolen.

Sheriff’s deputies and New Madrid police found the suspect vehicle in New Madrid. They pulled the suspect vehicle over and took the suspect into custody.

At that time, the sheriff’s office received a call from Cargill about several employees’ vehicles with the windows broken and items taken.

While watching surveillance video, officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle driving onto the parking lot. After a few minutes, the vehicle left. They say that was moments before the vehicle was pulled over by the officers.

Officers served a search warrant on the vehicle and found several items reported stolen earlier in the day.

