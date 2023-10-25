Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Highway Patrol, MoDOT mark 7th annual ‘Buckle Up, Phone Down’ day, now under force of law

Missouri became 49th state to outlaw texting while driving in 2023
Texting and driving ban in Missouri
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT
MISSOURI (KFVS) - It’s now against Missouri law to drive while using your cell phone, and state leaders want to send that message loud and clear.

Wednesday marked the 7th annual “Buckle Up, Phone Down” Day, with renewed emphasis after Missouri lawmakers passed the hands-free law.

Distracted driving led to the deaths of 84 Missourians in 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Also, 382 of Missouri’s traffic deaths in 2022 were people not wearing a seatbelt.

“Something has to change and it starts with us,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “It starts every time we get behind the wheel. It’s crucial that we as drivers, understand the power and personal responsibility we have to make this change.”

Over the next 15 months, before law enforcement begins issuing citations for driving while using a communications device, the focus of state officials is getting the word out to the public to increase awareness of the law, while attempting to instill better driving habits in Missouri motorists.

“Every single driver plays a role in combating the safety crisis happening on our roads,” said Nicole Hood, Missouri State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer. “The significance of this new hands-free law reinforces everyone’s shared responsibility to use safe driving behaviors when they get behind the wheel.”

More information about the Buckle Up Phone Down campaign, including an individual driver challenge, can be found on the department’s website.

