Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Gov. Beshear announces over $13.8M to support pedestrian safety projects

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $13.8M in funding to 14 cities and counties...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $13.8M in funding to 14 cities and counties for pedestrian safety projects, including in Murray(WAVE)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $13.8M in funding to 14 cities and counties for pedestrian safety projects as part of his goal to build better transportation systems that improve the lives of Kentuckians.

The funding is from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, which reimburses local governments for 80% of the cost of facilities that support non-motorized transportation in ways that improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities.

One of the cities receiving funding includes the City of Murray. The City will receive $3,127,165 toward the 16th Street Sidewalk Extension Project. A proposed new sidewalk with curb, gutter and enclosed storm drainage system will safely connect the Murray State University and Murray Elementary School campuses to multiple neighborhoods and churches.

Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said improvement in pedestrian and motor-vehicle safety has been a major goal of city leaders.

“South 16th Street is a major artery that services schools within the Murray Independent School District, as well as students at Murray State University,” said Rogers. “There is currently no sidewalk on this portion of the roadway, and its construction will assist in safely getting students to school and home each day. We could not be more excited to receive this funding and look forward to completing the project as part of our long-term safety goals.”

For a full list of awards being announced, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects