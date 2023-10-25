Heartland Votes
First Alert: Warm, breezy pattern continues, but changes are on the way

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/26
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Today has been mild with cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Cassie Campbell says temperatures will drop back to the 60s and the winds will settle down once the sun sets tonight.

The rest of the work week will be warm with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday are the last above-average days before a big change arrives this weekend.

The chance for rain arrives Thursday evening into Friday as our next front slowly makes its way into the Heartland. We’re tracking the possibility for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms through the entire weekend.

Rolling into next week, we will really start to feel that cooler weather with afternoon high temperatures staying the upper 40s to lowers 50s. Halloween is going to be a chilly one with evenings dropping to the 30s and possibly the upper 20s.

We may get our first frost or freeze for this time of year by next week.

