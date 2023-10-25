Downtown Paducah hotel project delayed

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The downtown hotel portion of Paducah’s City Block project has been delayed.

According to a release from the city, Weyland Ventures told them the project was delayed due to “construction market conditions.”

“We had planned to break ground on the construction of the new hotel by this time,” Mariah Gratz, Weyland Ventures CEO, said in a news release. “Weyland Ventures is committed to a dynamic development in downtown Paducah; however, several elements have not fallen into place as we had planned. Over the past few months, we have been working through unforeseen issues with the foundation design for the hotel, significant increases in interest rates, rising construction costs, and difficulties in securing subcontractors. These issues have led to a loss in an initial financial commitment for the project. Weyland Ventures, as a strong, reputable company, is committed to the City Block project, and is working to determine a new path forward that leads to the same endpoint, a new boutique hotel for downtown Paducah.”

The city said the first phase of the City Block project included rehabilitating the area of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. It would add green space to a public parking lot and create new parking with the construction of an 81-room boutique hotel along Jefferson Street. There would also be restaurant space and a roof-top bar.

They said the new parking lot is on schedule to be completed, with the contractor finishing the landscaping and lighting on the project. However, the hotel project is delayed.

“We all understand the challenges associated with current construction projects including escalating costs, as well as an uncertain interest rate environment,” Mayor George Gray said. “Escalating construction costs are affecting other projects in our area as well, and these issues have posed challenges for the City Block project. The City of Paducah continues to work closely with Weyland to explore all options going forward.”

He said they will continue to work to ensure the final project “complements Paducah’s historic downtown.”

