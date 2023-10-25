Heartland Votes
Cries for help heard month before body found in Norfolk chimney

Norfolk Police have identified the body that was found stuck in a chimney.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Norfolk Police have identified the body that was found stuck in a chimney.

The body of Zachariah Andrews, 29, was discovered after Norfolk Police received a call on Oct. 19 about a possible human body stuck in a chimney at an apartment at 1414 S. 3rd St. Police said Andrews was identified by scars, marks, tattoos, and an identification card found with him.

Norfolk Police said they received a call Sept. 16 from a resident who reported that he heard a man yelling for help and that it appeared to be coming from the first floor.

The resident said there was yelling about three to four minutes before officers arrived, but then he could not hear it anymore. Officers told him to call back if he heard it again.

Responding officers also spoke with three more residents, including the apartment beneath the caller, but they did not hear the yelling. NPD said officers also checked an apartment that had loud television playing inside.

Norfolk Police said on Sept. 20, a parking warning was placed on Andrew’s vehicle that was in the area of South 33rd Street and Northwestern Avenue.

On Oct. 3, a missing persons report was filed and he was entered into the national database of missing persons. Norfolk Police said Andrews was last seen Sept. 15 around 12 p.m. in the area of S 12th Street and W Norfolk Avenue.

Norfolk Police have had regular contact with Andrews’ family since the beginning of the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

