FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a crash on Highway 34 and Shelty Road Wednesday afternoon, October 25.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, injuries have been reported.

This was in the Logan area.

They ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible.

