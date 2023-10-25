Cloudy and breezy, widespread rain by the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, today has been mild with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Tonight, temperatures will drop back to the 60s and the winds will settle down once the sun sets. The rest of the work week will be warm with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday are the last above average days before big change arrives this weekend. The chance for rain arrives Thursday evening into Friday as our next front slowly make its way into the Heartland. Tracking the possibility for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms through the entire weekend.

Rolling into next week we will really start to feel that cooler weather with afternoon high temperatures staying the upper 40s to lowers 50s. Halloween is going to be a chilly one with evenings dropping to the 30s possible upper 20s. We may get our first frost or freeze for this time of year by next week!

