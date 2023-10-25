Heartland Votes
Caruthersville shooting suspect taken into custody after traffic stop on I-55

A Caruthersville shooting suspect was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 55...
A Caruthersville shooting suspect was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 55 Tuesday, October 24.(WVVA)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville shooting suspect was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Interstate 55 Tuesday, October 24.

According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were asked to help the Portageville Police Department with a traffic stop around 12:49 p.m.

Portageville police saw a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Caruthersville that sent one person to the hospital.

They say a weapon was found during the stop, and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.

