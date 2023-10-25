Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Carbondale Police Department holding National Drug Takeback Day

Saturday is the DEA’s 25th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Carbondale Police want to help people make their homes safer
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Saturday is the DEA’s 25th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Carbondale Police want to help people make their homes safer.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28, you can drop off expired or unused prescription medications in the lobby of the Carbondale Police Department.

Health educator, Johanna Voss, say the goal of this is to educate the public on how to responsibly dispose of medication, because it’s a potential danger if left in the home where teens or children could find them.

“We want to remind people that you need to go through the medicine cabinet and medicine that you’re not using, get it out of the house,” said Voss. “Medicine that’s not being used that you’ve kind of forgotten about that you don’t remember is there is not easily accessible for people coming in your homes, little ones that you have in the house.”

Some accepted items are tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription meds. However, liquid medicine, syringes, and illegal substances will not be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects