Carbondale Police Department holding National Drug Takeback Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Saturday is the DEA’s 25th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Carbondale Police want to help people make their homes safer.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 28, you can drop off expired or unused prescription medications in the lobby of the Carbondale Police Department.

Health educator, Johanna Voss, say the goal of this is to educate the public on how to responsibly dispose of medication, because it’s a potential danger if left in the home where teens or children could find them.

“We want to remind people that you need to go through the medicine cabinet and medicine that you’re not using, get it out of the house,” said Voss. “Medicine that’s not being used that you’ve kind of forgotten about that you don’t remember is there is not easily accessible for people coming in your homes, little ones that you have in the house.”

Some accepted items are tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription meds. However, liquid medicine, syringes, and illegal substances will not be accepted.

