Cape Girardeau PD investigating shooting on S. Ellis Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Cape Girardeau Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers went to the 600 block of S. Ellis Street for a shots fired incident around 4:40 p.m. on October 24.

While en route, officers found a vehicle in the area of S. Sprigg St. and Maple St. with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and one had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The release states that the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

When the officers arrived at the 600 block of S. Ellis St., they saw multiple pieces of evidence indicating shots had been fired and collected the evidence.

According to the release, witnesses said the suspect, a Black male, ran from the scene wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Officers also found a parked vehicle and a home in the area with an apparent bullet hole.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this investigation, call (573) 335-6621.

