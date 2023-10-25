Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Cape Girardeau Craft Fair returning for it’s 53rd year

The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Osage Centre and...
The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has announced the arrival of the 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the regional non-profit, and supports multi-disciplinary arts programming across the SEMO region for youth, tweens, teens, adults, practicing artists, veterans, under-resourced communities, and persons with disabilities.

The craft show will feature more than 300 high-quality craftsmen, including many artisans from across the Midwest. The annual event draws an estimated 11,000 visitors at both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.

The Arts Council is now accepting vendors with 1005 handmade items, and each booth must pass an inspection process to participate in the Extravaganza. Each venue will host “Best in Show” judges, who will select and name one booth “Best of Show”, per location for the 2023 fair.

Attendees will be able to purchase homemade Christmas candies, fresh roasted nuts, savory holiday dips and sauces, honey, baked goods, homemade jelly and salsa, and delicious fudge.

The Craft Fair will also feature home decor like sculptures, framed original art and photography, handmade pottery, leather goods, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items of every description, toys, knitted, quilted and baby apparel, fabulous wreaths and table decorations, and an array of jewelry.

This year’s show will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To attend both locations, you just need to buy one ticket per person. Cost for Saturday and Sunday is $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Arts Council website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects