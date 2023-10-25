Cape Girardeau Craft Fair returning for it’s 53rd year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has announced the arrival of the 53rd annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This is the biggest annual fundraiser for the regional non-profit, and supports multi-disciplinary arts programming across the SEMO region for youth, tweens, teens, adults, practicing artists, veterans, under-resourced communities, and persons with disabilities.

The craft show will feature more than 300 high-quality craftsmen, including many artisans from across the Midwest. The annual event draws an estimated 11,000 visitors at both locations, making it one of the largest craft fairs in the Southeast Missouri region.

The Arts Council is now accepting vendors with 1005 handmade items, and each booth must pass an inspection process to participate in the Extravaganza. Each venue will host “Best in Show” judges, who will select and name one booth “Best of Show”, per location for the 2023 fair.

Attendees will be able to purchase homemade Christmas candies, fresh roasted nuts, savory holiday dips and sauces, honey, baked goods, homemade jelly and salsa, and delicious fudge.

The Craft Fair will also feature home decor like sculptures, framed original art and photography, handmade pottery, leather goods, gourmet dog treats and fashions, wearable art, wood items of every description, toys, knitted, quilted and baby apparel, fabulous wreaths and table decorations, and an array of jewelry.

This year’s show will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To attend both locations, you just need to buy one ticket per person. Cost for Saturday and Sunday is $5. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Arts Council website.

