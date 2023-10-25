6th annual Cram the Cruiser event in Graves County

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The 6th annual Cram the Cruiser event will be hosted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Graves County Dollar General stores.

They will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, as well as toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

A Sheriff’s Office cruiser will be parked at multiple Dollar General locations and will be unlocked so you can cram it. The cruiser will be at the following Dollar General locations on the following days:

  • KY 408 & US 45 North: November 3 and November 4
  • Farmington: November 5 and November 6
  • 920 Paducah Road (Next to Dairy Queen): November 7 and November 8
  • 3854 SR 45 North (US 45 & Hunt Road): November 9 and 10
  • 3465 SR 303 (KY 303 & KY 1890): November 11 and November 12
  • 212 SR 131: November 13 and November 14
  • Symsonia: November 15 and November 16
  • Water Valley: November 17 and November 18
  • Wingo: November 19 and November 20
  • Cuba Road & Farthing Street: November 21 and November 22
  • Fancy Farm: November 25 and November 26
  • Lynnville: November 27 and November 28
  • 1515 West Broadway: November 29 and 30

The requested items include canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers. New and unopened non-perishable food items, and toys can be dropped in the cruiser at each of the Dollar General stores during the above times. Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line and the Community Christmas Connection.

