Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial hosting Veterans Day ceremony

Honoring Heartland veterans with Executive Director of Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial/USMC Veteran, Rae Lynn Munoz
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM), in Perryville, is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, November 11.

The event, open to the public, is set to start at 11 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring family members to the ceremony to show appreciation and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Marvin L. Hill will be this year’s speaker.

According to MNVM, CMS Hill was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Bronze Star Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal for Valor, Combat Action Badge and many others.

MNVM will also be unveiling the museum’s newest item, a 1954 Willy’s Jeep, which was refurbished by instructors and students at Perryville Area Career & Technology Center.

