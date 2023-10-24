2 killed at gas pipeline construction site in Grand Tower, Ill. identified

GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and two others were injured in an industrial incident in Grand Tower, Illinois on Monday afternoon, October 23.

On Wednesday morning, October 25, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed as 47-year-old Barbara L. Reid, of Mississippi, and 43-year-old Brandon C. Durand, of Louisiana.

It happened near the intersection of Brunkhorst Road and 20th Street.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 4:49 p.m. to an industrial accident at the construction site of the Kinder Morgan Natural Gas Pipeline. This is near the Mississippi River Suspension Bridge.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding two people dead and two others with injuries.

The injured individuals were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, they were treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The cause of death and identities of the two victims killed have not been released, pending family notification.

According to a media statement from Kinder Morgan on Tuesday, the two people who died and the two people who were injured were contract workers at a pipeline maintenance worksite on a segment of the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America system.

As of Tuesday afternoon, October 24, they say the worksite is shut down and there are no hazards to the public, nor the environment.

We talked with a pastor who lives in Grand Tower. He said it’s important for the town to come together in this difficult time.

“Keep the city of Grand Tower in your prayers and keep all those workers, there’s still several workers there, and I’m sure they are devastated by this and I would like to tell them that if any of us in Grand Tower could do anything for them, they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Dale Dunmyer said.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation is ongoing.

Members of the Tower Rock Fire Department, Grand Tower Fire Department, Grand Tower Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Ambulance Service, and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

