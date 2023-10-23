Heartland Votes
Warm and cloudy start to the work week

By Madeline Parker
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, and as we end the weekend, we saw some cooler temperatures today and this evening, but tomorrow the warmer temperatures will return. With some partly cloudy skies, we will see temperatures start off in the upper 40s, but quickly warm up to the upper 70s and low 80s. Mornings will warm up to the lower 60s, and highs will continue to stay in the low 80s for the work week. The clouds are sticking around this week, and the windy conditions will return by Wednesday.

We start tracking chances for rain on Thursday and they will continue into Friday morning. We are also tracking a chance for some possible scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, with more showers on Sunday, so you have until Thursday to track down the rain gear.

