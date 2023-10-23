Online auction to feature items from historic bunkers in Crab Orchard, Ill.

CRAB ORCHARD, Ill. (KFVS) - You could own some vintage items dating back to the Cold War and World War II.

There will be an online auction on items found inside four historic bunkers at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, including old TVs and typewriters.

The owner of Taylor Auction said these bunkers are like time capsules.

“Some of these bunkers, this one in particular we’re standing in front of, it hasn’t been open since 1960,” Zach Tayler, auctioneer and owner of Taylor Auction Co. said. “All the way into here, which has a lot of radio transistors and everything, and we’ve even got some freeze dried candy, we’ve got Army cots, stretchers, you name it it’s probably here; there’s gas masks.”

An online auction will feature vintage items from bunkers at Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge dating from the Cold War and World War II. (KFVS)

While a date for the auction has not been set yet, you can find more information on the bunkers and the auction online.

According to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (WCEMA), these bunkers are not open to the public and are located in the Restricted Area of the Refuge, with regular security patrols.

All of the other bunkers are leased to multiple tenants and the contents are regulated by the Illinois Department of Mines and Minerals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Organizers say they hope to have the bunkers emptied by January 1.

