Spooky Mindful Tasting in Cape Girardeau

Individuals tried various drinks and had snacks alongside touring the historical Glenn House
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People in Cape Girardeau had the chance to attend a tasting event at Glenn House this weekend.

Called “Spooky Mindful Tasting,” the event started at 6 p.m. on October 22. Individuals who attended the event got to try various drinks and snack pairings as they toured the historical Glenn House.

Molly Phegley, the organizer of the event, said she hopes people who attended the event try being more mindful in their everyday life.

“I really wanted to bring something to Cape that we don’t have. I really hope that people come around to the idea of mindfulness and mindfully tasting things,” said Phegley.

The next event to take place at the Glenn House will be a Christmas tree design class planned for November 5.

