Four injured, one arrested after traffic crash outside of Mayfield

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were sent to the hospital and one person was arrested after two vehicles crashed in Graves County, Kentucky.

On October 21, around 9 p.m., Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an injury accident on KY 384, near the intersection of Thomas Road and four miles west of Mayfield.

Deputies determined that a white Ford F-250, operated by 20-year-old Derrick Stewart, was going southbound a black Ford Fusion operated by 24-year-old Juan Cruz. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, Cruz’s vehicle stopped and attempted to turn around in a driveway when it was struck from behind by Stewart’s vehicle. The collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and partially blocked KY-384.

Cruz’s vehicle had two passengers. One passenger went to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and one was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Stewart’s vehicle also had two passengers, both of which were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither Cruz nor Stewart were reported injured.

After an on-scene investigation, Steward was placed under arrest for DUI - Under 21 Years of Age. The investigation is on-going by Deputy Austin Caldwell.

As of October 22, all injured parties had been released from all medical centers with only minor injuries.

