First Alert: Unusually warm, dry for October

(KFVS) - The next few days will be unusually warm and dry for late October.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees with light southwest winds.

Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight is looking cool, but Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and more high clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the same with clouds and mild afternoons in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A very slow moving front will begin to push into the Heartland from the northwest by Friday or Saturday.

Timing is not certain as of yet, but it looks like there will be a good chance for occasional rain or showers/thunderstorms from about Friday through Monday or Tuesday of next week with cooler temperatures.

