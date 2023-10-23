Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Unusually warm, dry for October

A beautiful fall day at Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.
A beautiful fall day at Devil's Kitchen Lake in southern Illinois.(Source: cNews/)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The next few days will be unusually warm and dry for late October.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees with light southwest winds.

Skies will be partly cloudy.

Tonight is looking cool, but Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and more high clouds.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the same with clouds and mild afternoons in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

A very slow moving front will begin to push into the Heartland from the northwest by Friday or Saturday.

Timing is not certain as of yet, but it looks like there will be a good chance for occasional rain or showers/thunderstorms from about Friday through Monday or Tuesday of next week with cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died Saturday afternoon after falling at Inspiration Point in southern Illinois.
Woman dies after fall at Inspiration Point trail in Union County, Ill.
A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.
Poplar Bluff man killed in single-vehicle crash
Two people were transported to an out-of-state hospital following a single-vehicle crash in...
2 seriously injured after collision with cotton bale in Pemiscot Co.
A man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky...
Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Murray, Ky.
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warm and cloudy start to the work week
This trend of beautiful weather continues throughout the Heartland today, with plenty of...
First Alert: Comfortable conditions continue for Sunday
Check out live conditions in the KFVS First Alert Weather app.
A beautiful day to end the weekend