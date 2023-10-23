First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

We’re going to end the week with a rare period of wet weather….but the next few days will be unusually warm and dry for late October. A few clouds will be drifting in from the south over the next couple days. Otherwise today (Monday) will be dry and mild with highs of about 75 to 80 and light southeast winds. After a cool, dry Monday night, Tuesday will be a bit warmer, with highs near 80° despite more high clouds.

In the meantime, an active pattern will develop over the western states and start to creep east. A very slow moving and wet frontal zone will begin to approach from the northwest by about Friday or Saturday. Lots of uncertainty with timing, currently, but it looks like we’ll have a good chance of occasional rain or showers/thunderstorms from about Friday through Monday or Tuesday, along with cooling temps. Stay tuned.

