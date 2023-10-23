Chicken waste spill causes hazardous driving conditions on portion of U.S. 62 in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of an unpleasant, smelly and greasy crash site that is potentially hazardous to drivers in Marshall County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a truck has spilled chicken waste along U.S. 62 between the Interstate 24 Calvert City exit 27 through the U.S. 641 interchange to near Kentucky Dam.

This happened on Monday, October 23 around 8:30 a.m.

KYTC said the chicken waste, also known as offal, has created slick driving conditions. A motorcycle reportedly went down in the area because it is so slick.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area by detouring along I-24 between exit 27 and exit 31.

Those who must travel through the area are urged to use extreme caution.

Clean up could take until 11 a.m.

Anyone with information on the truck that caused the spill is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office or Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1.

