Carbondale police identify man wanted in connection with investigation into ‘disturbance,’ high-speed car crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified the man they are looking for who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a disturbance where a gun was pulled that led to a high-speed crash.

According to Carbondale Police, they are looking for 30-year-old Nekuma L. Johnson, of Cairo, and consider him armed and dangerous.

Police said he was last seen running north in the woods between County Line and Spillway Road on Saturday, October 21.

Johnson is wanted on aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated fleeing to elude and reckless driving charges.

Carbondale Police said officers were called at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday to the 700 block of North Giant City Road for a report of a disturbance where a gun was shown.

A witness told officers the suspect, identified by police as Johnson, was leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan.

Officers said they tried to stop the car from leaving, but it took off speeding at a high rate south on North Giant City Road.

Officers report they did not follow the car closely when the driver began to drive recklessly.

The car eventually turned east onto East Walnut Street from Giant City Road and continued reportedly at a high rate of speed.

Officers found the car after it crashed near the intersection of Webb Road.

Anyone who seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-659-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

