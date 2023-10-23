Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Back to School HQ

Carbondale police identify man wanted in connection with investigation into ‘disturbance,’ high-speed car crash

Carbondale police identified a man wanted in connection with an investigation into a ‘disturbance’ and high-speed car crash.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified the man they are looking for who is wanted in connection with an investigation into a disturbance where a gun was pulled that led to a high-speed crash.

According to Carbondale Police, they are looking for 30-year-old Nekuma L. Johnson, of Cairo, and consider him armed and dangerous.

Police said he was last seen running north in the woods between County Line and Spillway Road on Saturday, October 21.

Johnson is wanted on aggravated unlawful use of weapons, aggravated fleeing to elude and reckless driving charges.

Carbondale Police said officers were called at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday to the 700 block of North Giant City Road for a report of a disturbance where a gun was shown.

A witness told officers the suspect, identified by police as Johnson, was leaving in a white Chevrolet sedan.

Officers said they tried to stop the car from leaving, but it took off speeding at a high rate south on North Giant City Road.

Officers report they did not follow the car closely when the driver began to drive recklessly.

The car eventually turned east onto East Walnut Street from Giant City Road and continued reportedly at a high rate of speed.

Officers found the car after it crashed near the intersection of Webb Road.

Anyone who seen Johnson or know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-659-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Christy Young-Clover and Jenny Blankenship speak to me about the January 8, 2022 death of...
First Alert Investigation: The Coroner’s Conduct
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather
Handcuffs image
Child shoots himself with corrections officer’s gun
Garith Dedmon of Marshfield harvested this female black bear on private land in Douglas County...
MDC: 12 black bears harvested in Mo. this season

Latest News

Riverside Pottery in Cape Girardeau, Mo. is hosting an Empty Bowls fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank.
Empty Bowls fundraiser raises money for SEMO Food Bank
Richard King, 49, of Boaz, Ky., was extradited to McCracken County on October 24 on charges of...
Man facing arson charge in connection with McCracken Co. salon fire
Hubbard Family Lights annual Halloween lights display in Jackson, Mo.
Jackson, Mo. family puts on Halloween lights display to help local organization.
Army ROTC cadets at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will conduct exercises that will...
Helicopter landings on SIU campus as part of training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects