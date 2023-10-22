Woman dies after fall at Inspiration Point trail in Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman died Saturday afternoon after falling at Inspiration Point in southern Illinois.

According to Union County Coroner Jon Shaffer, a woman was killed in an accidental fall at a trail at Inspiration Point on October 22 around 1:30 p.m. She was with a family member when the fall took place.

At this time, the woman’s identity has not been released. The coroner says he does not believe the fall was suspicious.

Illinois State Police is assisting with the investigation.

