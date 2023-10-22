Heartland Votes
Woman dies after fall at Inspiration Point trail in Union County, Ill.

A woman died Saturday afternoon after falling at Inspiration Point in southern Illinois.
A woman died Saturday afternoon after falling at Inspiration Point in southern Illinois.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman died Saturday afternoon after falling at Inspiration Point in southern Illinois.

According to Union County Coroner Jon Shaffer, a woman was killed in an accidental fall at a trail at Inspiration Point on October 22 around 1:30 p.m. She was with a family member when the fall took place.

At this time, the woman’s identity has not been released. The coroner says he does not believe the fall was suspicious.

Illinois State Police is assisting with the investigation.

