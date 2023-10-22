Rotary Club redoing Blanchard Elementary landscaping

Heartland Votes
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau, the Rotary Club is continuing to live up to its motto by giving back to the community.

The club has been working to redo the landscaping alongside volunteers at Blanchard Elementary.

Barry Winders, the President of the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club said his favorite part of the process is seeing how much work they’ve done.

“Today, we had the tractor in and we scooped up all the lava rock. It was amazing how much we did,” said Winders.

The Rotary Club will soon return and start planting the new shrubbery.

