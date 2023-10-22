Heartland Votes
Quiet calm night with cooler temperatures

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/21/23
By Meghan Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland. Temps are slowing dipping back down in the mid 40s due to a nice dry cold front that made its way through the area today. This evening, we will see clear skies along with a light westerly breeze. We can expect to see another fall day for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and seeing a lot of sunshine. However, Sunday will be our last day of relatively cool temperatures as we can expect to see temps back in the low 80s but Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/21/23
Gusty winds for today along with warmer temperatures