Quiet calm night with cooler temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening Heartland. Temps are slowing dipping back down in the mid 40s due to a nice dry cold front that made its way through the area today. This evening, we will see clear skies along with a light westerly breeze. We can expect to see another fall day for tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and seeing a lot of sunshine. However, Sunday will be our last day of relatively cool temperatures as we can expect to see temps back in the low 80s but Tuesday.

