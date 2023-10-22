Poplar Bluff man killed in single-vehicle crash

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on October 21 in Carter County, Mo.

The report states that 49-year-old Joseph N. Carter was driving a 2021 Ford Ranger southbound on County Road 347, just one mile north of Route A. Carter’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carter County Coroner at 3:15 p.m.

