Poplar Bluff man killed in single-vehicle crash

By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on October 21 in Carter County, Mo.

The report states that 49-year-old Joseph N. Carter was driving a 2021 Ford Ranger southbound on County Road 347, just one mile north of Route A. Carter’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carter County Coroner at 3:15 p.m.

