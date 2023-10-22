Heartland Votes
Man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Murray, Ky.

A man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky...
A man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested for methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop in Murray, Kentucky Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made a traffic stop on N. 12th Street on Oct 21 around 2:30 p.m.

The release states that deputies found the driver, 37-year-old Adam Newcomb of Henderson, Ky., in possession of an illicit drug.

Newcomb was arrested and taken to the Calloway Co. Detention Center and charged with operating on a suspended/revoked license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense (meth) and prescription substance not in proper container.

